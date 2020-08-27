STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa woos Japanese firms with Karnataka’s growth pitch

In his address during the Indo-Japan Business Forum, Yediyurappa said Karnataka is a nearly $250 billion economy,

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa participating in the Indo-Japan Business Forum at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pitching Karnataka as the ideal investment destination, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday advertised his government’s decisions on easing lockdown restrictions sooner and bringing amendments to Land, Labour and Industries Acts.

In his address during the Indo-Japan Business Forum, Yediyurappa said Karnataka is a nearly $250 billion economy, with a growth rate of 9.6 per cent and has a conducive atmosphere for FDI from Japan in all sectors. 

“The state has set up a Japanese Industrial Township at Vasanthanarasapura near Tumakuru town, and many developmental projects have been executed in collaboration with Japanese companies. In all, 519.55 acres of land has been earmarked in the Japanese Industrial Township, and infrastructure facilities such as roads, power and water supply are being set up.

This township focuses on heavy engineering and machine tools, automotive and aerospace components,” Yediyurappa told Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki. 

Asserting that Karnataka was ranked on top of NITI Aayog 2019 Innovation Index, the CM invited Japanese investments. “Keeping the investor-centric approach, our government has launched the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025, to build a prosperous Karnataka and create large-scale employment opportunities. This policy is very forward-looking and brings with it several incentives and regulatory reforms such as land access and labour market regulation,” he added. 

