Bengaluru riots: Magisterial probe from Sept 2

After visiting DJ Halli police station on Thursday, the DC said the probe will be conducted like court proceedings and as per guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission.

An owner of a liquor store inspects his shop after it was burnt down during the recent DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner GN Shivamurthy, who will be conducting a magisterial inquiry into the August 11 violence and arson targeting police stations and a Congress MLA’s residence in Bengaluru, said the probe will start from September 2.

After visiting DJ Halli police station on Thursday, the DC said the probe will be conducted like court proceedings and as per guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. The government, he said, has given three months’ time to submit the report. The IAS officer collected details about the incident.
The police have so far arrested 388 people, booked 55 cases in DJ Halli station and 16 cases in KG Halli station. 

