STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP MLC Vishwanath praises Tipu Sultan, BJP leaders squirm

BJP official spokesman and former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said Vishwanath’s remarks are his personal view and the party distances itself from them.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A controversy over Tipu Sultan broke out in the BJP after former JDS president and now BJP MLC H Vishwanath’s stated that ‘’Tipu Sultan, son of the soil, had fought against British for freedom...’’  The BJP, squirming in discomfort, dismissed it as Vishwanath’s personal opinion, while party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, celebrating his first anniversary in the post, said he would seek an explanation from Vishwanath. 

BJP official spokesman and former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said Vishwanath’s remarks are his personal view and the party distances itself from them. “The BJP is of the unanimous and considered view that Tipu Sultan is a fanatic bigot and his rule was tyrannical... Tipu Sultan was zealous in converting people and was against Kannada. BJP cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler,” he said.  

Vishwanath had said, “Tipu sounded the bugle for the country’s freedom, similarly Sangolli Rayanna of Kittur.’’ MP Shobha Karandlaje said, “Tipu was an opponent of Hinduism and of Karnataka, we don’t need to discuss him... Vishwanath came from another party, we have respect for him. Tipu Sultan cannot be compared with freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H Vishwanath BJP Tipu Sultan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp