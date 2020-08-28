‘Curbs on interstate travellers withdrawn’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has withdrawn the restrictions imposed on inter-state travellers. Taking note of this, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi disposed of a public interest litigation against the restrictions, filed by city-based advocate M Indira Priyadarshini.

The state government informed the court that it issued a circular on August 24, withdrawing the restrictions on people who wanted to enter Karnataka.The government’s decision came after the High Court sought an explanation while acting on a PIL drawing attention to the severe difficulties faced by workers from the unorganised sector in Hosur and Anekal taluks on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in entering the state due to the Covid protocol.