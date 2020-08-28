STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not possible to waive property tax: Karnataka govt

The petitioner sought directions to exempt house owners from paying property tax as they were facing a lot of difficulty after many tenants had vacated due to the pandemic. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has rejected a representation seeking to waive payment of property tax in urban local body limits, in view of the Covid-19 situation. The State placed a copy of the order before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, which was hearing a PIL filed by one K Gurudhatta, a resident of the city.

The petitioner sought directions to exempt house owners from paying property tax as they were facing a lot of difficulty after many tenants had vacated due to the pandemic. At the last hearing, the bench had directed the State to consider the representation and take an appropriate decision.

The Urban Development Department had said, “If exemption is given for paying property tax, the financial health of urban local bodies will worsen.”The petitioner’s counsel NP Amrutesh said the decision should be taken by the BBMP council, and the government cannot take a unilateral decision.Directing the state to provide a copy of the endorsement to the petitioner’s counsel, the bench adjourned the hearing to September 15.

Pvt schools go to court over govt stance on fee
The High Court issued notices to the government over a petition directing managements of private schools not to force parents to pay fees, and not to increase school fees for academic year 2020-21. Justice R Devdas issued notices to the Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, the Commissioner for Public Instruction, and directors of Primary and Secondary Education, while hearing a case filed by the Karnataka Private Schools Committee.  The petitioner urged the government to permit schools to collect unpaid fees for the previous academic year and at least half the fees for 2020-21 on or before September 1. Schools said in the plea that the parents can pay the fee in installments. 

HC ASKS STATE TO ACT FAST ON RELEASING D250 CR FOR GP POLLS
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to take a decision at the earliest on the State Election Commission’s (SEC) proposal for release of Rs 250 crore to hold elections to Gram Panchayats. The Rs 250 crore includes Rs 65 crore required to take safety measures due to Covid-19. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the direction taking into account the SEC’s response in relation to a public interest litigation filed by Congress MLC K C Kondaiah and others questioning the postponement of GP polls. Directing the state government to place on record the decision taken, the bench adjourned the hearing to September 18.

