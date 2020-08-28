STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sniffer dog Rana tracks poachers who shot tiger dead

Rana, the dashing German Shepherd of the forest department, sealed the case of the tiger shooting, leading foresters to a poacher hiding in a hamlet, and seven of the animal’s claws. 

Published: 28th August 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rana had helped forest officials nab poachers and solved a sandalwood smuggling case in Srirangapatna | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rana, the dashing German Shepherd of the forest department, sealed the case of the tiger shooting, leading foresters to a poacher hiding in a hamlet, and seven of the animal’s claws. The sniffer dog, aged 7, who lives in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, was brought to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) to find the culprits, after foresters learnt that the 5-year-old male tiger had been shot dead. The carcass was found on Tuesday night.

“Since it’s a serious case, we brought Rana. He led us to the poacher, who was arrested on Wednesday, and also to the house of a coffee estate worker where we found the seven fresh canines,” NTR Director Mahesh told TNIE. 

Rana has come to the aid of the department after three years of rest. He had helped them nab poachers and solved a sandalwood smuggling case in Srirangapatna, and in 2017, had tracked those who had escaped with the claws of Prince, a popular male tiger of BTR. Rana has solved 15 cases so far.

Mahesh said the foresters had recovered wildlife meat from the house of Santosh (35), who was nabbed on Wednesday. Santosh had confessed that it was 1.2kg of deer meat.

The team also seized 250 gm of iron balls used to make cartridges and bullets. “Santosh said he was part of a gang of four members who had entered the forest to hunt deer.

They had stumbled upon the tiger lying near the bushes. Not sure that the tiger was dead, they shot it. Santosh revealed that Sharanu, who stayed on a coffee estate in Kodagu, had taken the claws. By the time we reached, Sharanu had escaped but we recovered the claws. Santosh revealed the whereabouts of the three other poachers, who are absconding. We have sought police help to catch them,” he said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ajai Misra said that a tiger being shot is a serious matter, and that staffers and people residing in the hamlet are being questioned. Pointing out that Santosh’s confession had many loopholes, Misra added that camera trap images have given some information.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
poacher Nagarahole Tiger Reserve tiger death Sniffer dog
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp