Dalit man murdered in Vijayapura village

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 28-year-old Dalit man was allegedly murdered by uppercaste men for sitting with them in front of a temple in Budihal village near Sindagi in Vijayapura recently. The deceased, Anil Ingalagi, was a resident of Budihal and a social worker by profession.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, “The two men from the dominant caste fought with Anil for sitting with them in front of the temple on the evening on August 24. The two accused, Siddu Biradar (25) and Santosh Hirlakund (23), used expletives against my son and threatened him.

After fighting with him for a couple of days, the duo attacked my son and brutally murdered him while he was having breakfast at a roadside eatery.” An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Atrocities Act at the Sindagi Police Station.

Within 24 hours of registering the FIR, the police nabbed the two accused, who are currently under judicial custody. SP Anupam Agrawal said, “The primary investigation shows that the duo took revenge against the 28-year-old for sitting with them in front of the temple.”