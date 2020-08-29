STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS goes digital to monitor flood situation

Unlike the Congress which has formed teams to tour floodaffected districts in the state, the Janata Dal (Secular) is taking the digital path to take stock of the situation.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka floods

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike the Congress which has formed teams to tour flood-affected districts in the state, the Janata Dal (Secular) is taking the digital path to take stock of the situation. On Friday, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Devegowda held a video conference with district and taluk leaders of his party and farmers from Belagavi, Chikkodi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Hubballi, Gadag,

Haveri and Uttara Kannada. “People in parts of Karnataka have been struggling due to floods and its aftermath over the last two years, and the government has utterly failed in providing them relief,” he said “Since I am unable to visit these places physically due to the Covid-19 situation, I am holding video conferences to review the situation.

Our leaders have stated that relief promised last year hasn’t reached those affected even now and in-charge ministers haven’t been responding. I will personally provide data to the government on this.” Deve Gowda said that the video conference was just the first step towards highlighting the plight of flood victims, not just from this year, but 2019 too. The party will, he added, tour the state after the pandemic to fight for the farmers’ cause.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JDS Karnataka floods Janata Dal
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp