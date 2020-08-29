JDS goes digital to monitor flood situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike the Congress which has formed teams to tour flood-affected districts in the state, the Janata Dal (Secular) is taking the digital path to take stock of the situation. On Friday, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Devegowda held a video conference with district and taluk leaders of his party and farmers from Belagavi, Chikkodi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Hubballi, Gadag,

Haveri and Uttara Kannada. “People in parts of Karnataka have been struggling due to floods and its aftermath over the last two years, and the government has utterly failed in providing them relief,” he said “Since I am unable to visit these places physically due to the Covid-19 situation, I am holding video conferences to review the situation.

Our leaders have stated that relief promised last year hasn’t reached those affected even now and in-charge ministers haven’t been responding. I will personally provide data to the government on this.” Deve Gowda said that the video conference was just the first step towards highlighting the plight of flood victims, not just from this year, but 2019 too. The party will, he added, tour the state after the pandemic to fight for the farmers’ cause.