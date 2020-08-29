‘NEET, JEE will be on schedule’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Opposition continues to demand postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said the government has already taken a decision in this regard, and the entrance examinations will be held as scheduled.

Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwathnarayan had, on Thursday, stated, postponing the exams is not in the best interest of students and it should be held as scheduled. The government has expressed confidence of conducting the examinations by taking precautionary measures in the backdrop of Covid-19.