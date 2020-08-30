STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CFTRI, GRAAM to establish rural livelihood initiatives, start project in Mysuru

As the first initiative under the framework of this MoU, GRAAM is implementing a social business project in a selected village of Mysuru district.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MYSURU: CSIR-CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute) and GRAAM (Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide a mutual technical – social collaboration for establishing rural livelihood initiatives in India.

As the first initiative under the framework of this MoU, GRAAM is implementing a social business project in a selected village of Mysuru district.

The goal of the project is to support rural women entrepreneurs to develop sustainable livelihood.

GRAAM, having rich expertise in developing livelihood model for rural communities based on rural wealth creation principles, will handhold women entrepreneurs with necessary capacity building, training, mobilising and motivating them to find a sustainable livelihood. It also intends to develop a brand for products produced by these women.

The project aims at developing a resurgent economy in rural India by adding value to the local agricultural produce.

The programme is expected to benefit entrepreneurs as well as farmers in rural areas. 

GRAAM will establish a millet-based value-added product manufacturing unit and will handhold women entrepreneurs to streamline their business functions in a sustainable manner.  

The project is being supported by the Wuerth Elektronik, a 75-year-old multinational company which is a world market leader in the sale of assembly and fastening materials, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.    

As part of the MOU, CFTRI will extend technical support for planning production units, technical training to the women entrepreneurs, quality assurance, etc.

The memorandum serves to provide a framework for understanding and cooperation between both the institutions in implementing rural livelihood projects. 

Stating that thid partnership will become a catalyst for the social change, Dr Basavaraju, Executive Director of GRAAM, highlighted the importance of partnership to aid rural women and rural economy through such social business models.  
  
Dr Raghavarao, director, CFTRI said that CFTRI is enthusiastic about taking technology to rural areas. CFTRI will be providing the required technology to develop a state-of-the-art processing unit and nutritious millet-based food products with a community-centric approach.  

The memorandum was signed on behalf of GRAAM by Dr R Balasubramaniam, chairman, GRAAM and Dr Raghavarao, director, CFTRI on August 20. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CSIR-CFTRI GRAAM
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp