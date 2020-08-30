CFTRI, GRAAM to establish rural livelihood initiatives, start project in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: CSIR-CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute) and GRAAM (Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide a mutual technical – social collaboration for establishing rural livelihood initiatives in India.

As the first initiative under the framework of this MoU, GRAAM is implementing a social business project in a selected village of Mysuru district.

The goal of the project is to support rural women entrepreneurs to develop sustainable livelihood.

GRAAM, having rich expertise in developing livelihood model for rural communities based on rural wealth creation principles, will handhold women entrepreneurs with necessary capacity building, training, mobilising and motivating them to find a sustainable livelihood. It also intends to develop a brand for products produced by these women.

The project aims at developing a resurgent economy in rural India by adding value to the local agricultural produce.

The programme is expected to benefit entrepreneurs as well as farmers in rural areas.

GRAAM will establish a millet-based value-added product manufacturing unit and will handhold women entrepreneurs to streamline their business functions in a sustainable manner.

The project is being supported by the Wuerth Elektronik, a 75-year-old multinational company which is a world market leader in the sale of assembly and fastening materials, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

As part of the MOU, CFTRI will extend technical support for planning production units, technical training to the women entrepreneurs, quality assurance, etc.

The memorandum serves to provide a framework for understanding and cooperation between both the institutions in implementing rural livelihood projects.

Stating that thid partnership will become a catalyst for the social change, Dr Basavaraju, Executive Director of GRAAM, highlighted the importance of partnership to aid rural women and rural economy through such social business models.



Dr Raghavarao, director, CFTRI said that CFTRI is enthusiastic about taking technology to rural areas. CFTRI will be providing the required technology to develop a state-of-the-art processing unit and nutritious millet-based food products with a community-centric approach.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of GRAAM by Dr R Balasubramaniam, chairman, GRAAM and Dr Raghavarao, director, CFTRI on August 20.