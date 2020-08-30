STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

More pujas in temples, but no Anna Dasoha

This is because special pujas are not being held, including rathotsava, homas, tulabhara, abhisheka and others.

Published: 30th August 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, which is considering allowing more special puja services in temples, is not keen on allowing ‘Anna Dasoha’, the daily free meals to devotees, at endowment temples anytime soon, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Karnataka temples are known for serving free meals – Kukke Subrahmanya, Annapoorneshwari Temple in Horanadu, Sharadamba temple in Sringeri, Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple, Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi, and many more. A senior official from the endowment department told TNSE that in the first four months of this financial year, endowment temples generated revenue of only Rs 18 crore, as against Rs 300 crore last year.

This is because special pujas are not being held, including rathotsava, homas, tulabhara, abhisheka and others. Apart from darshan, most of these services have been stopped due to Covid norms, as they require human contact between archakas and devotees. Rohini Sindhuri, Commissioner, Department of Endowment, said Muzarai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed them to prepare SOPs to open more seva services and submit them to the health department.

“Now that hotels and gyms are open, we are considering opening more puja services, other than darshan. But we might not allow all pujas. For instance, Sarpa Samskaara Puja at Kukke Subrahmanya is conducted in clusters. We don’t know if we can allow it at this juncture,’’ she said. On Anna Dasoha, she said that most of the temples that serve free food seat people in many rows. “It is not advisable to sit together without maintaining social distance. We might not allow this at least now,’’ she added.

The state has over 34,000 temples run by the endowment department, of which 175 are categorised as Class A (with annual income above Rs 25 lakh), 158 as Class B (annual income Rs 5-25 lakh) and the rest as Class C (income less than Rs 5 lakh). This apart, there are thousands of temples run by private trusts, organisations and individuals. Until the Covid-19 outbreak, most of the Class A temples and many Class B temples were serving thousands of free meals every day, twice a day.

On special occasions, the number of meals would run into lakhs. These temples had closed their doors to devotees, and only recently allowed public in, but with no special puja services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
puja Anna Dasoha
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp