Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for COVID-19 , HQ shut for sanitation

I request everyone who came in touch with me to be careful,” he tweeted Kateel. 

Published: 31st August 2020 04:36 AM

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MANGALURU: BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Kateel, who recently completed a year in office as party state president, said he is asymptomatic, but has been admitted to a hospital following medical advice. A meeting to discuss various issues, including the next possible timeframe for a cabinet expansion and reshuffle, had to be cancelled on Sunday after his hospitalisation. 

“I underwent a Covid-19 test and have tested positive. Despite being asymptomatic, I am getting admitted to a hospital on medical advice. I hope to recover at the earliest with your wishes and blessings. I request everyone who came in touch with me to be careful,” he tweeted Kateel. 

Leaders from all parties, including CM B S Yediyurappa, wished Kateel a speedy recovery. The BJP headquarters in Bengaluru was shut for sanitisation on Saturday and will remain shut till Tuesday. Kateel has been touring various parts of the State and had even visited violence-hit DJ Halli in Bengaluru.

A host of BJP leaders, including office-0bearers who came in contact with Kateel, will now be quarantined. Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, who continues to be in hospital after testing positive for Covid last week, is said to be recuperating. While he has recovered from fever and sore throat, he continues to be under treatment and observation. Shivakumar is likely to be discharged later this week. 

