Karnataka Unlock 4: Metro to run from September 7, decision on opening pubs to be taken soon

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday issued orders for Unlock 4 in line with the Union Home Ministry's guidelines. While metro services have been allowed to resume in a phased manner starting September 7, official word on opening of pubs and bars is awaited.

While the MHA in its guidelines hasn't prohibited opening of pubs and bars, the Karnataka government is said to be considering a separate set of guidelines, including reduced capacity, for opening them.

"Since it is not prohibited, the state can decide on opening of bars and pubs. A decision will be taken shortly," TM Vijaya Bhaskar, Chief Secretary told The New Indian Express. Until that time, bars and pubs will remain closed. Theatres, cinema halls, entertainment parks, swimming pools, etc will remain closed but open-air theatres will be allowed starting September 21.

Schools and colleges will remain shut but post September 21, 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to visit schools and colleges. While education will continue to be imparted online, students of Class 9-12 may visit their schools to seek guidance and assistance from their faculty from September 21. Vocational training institutions have been allowed to open starting September 21. International air travel will remain prohibited.

Religious, social, educational and political gatherings with a cap of 100 persons will be allowed starting September 21 with necessary social distancing and monitoring norms including thermal scanners.

The easing of restrictions is applicable only outside containment zones. Prohibitions will continue without respite inside containment zones till September 30.