Karnataka's Vijayapura district tops list in COVID-19 recovery rate 

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: The total number of COVID cases has exceeded 6,500 in Vijayapura, but it has managed to remain on top of the list of districts that have shown good recovery rates over the last week. According to the state COVID-19 War Room Data, “Among the 30 districts, only seven have recovery rates above 80 percent. Vijayapura stands at the top with 85.8 percent, followed by Bagalkot with 84.3 percent and Bidar at 82.2 percent.

Kodagu, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi, and Bengaluru Rural are the other districts that have recorded recovery rates of over 80 percent.” Meanwhile, Shivamogga has the worst recovery rate of 63.8 percent in the state. As per the health bulletin released on Sunday, Vijayapura recorded 127 new cases, taking the total to 6,589 cases. Of them, 5,713 have been discharged and only 773 are active cases.

With four new fatalities, the toll has gone up to 103. It became the 15th district in the state to record 100 or more fatalities. Among the active cases, over 70 per cent are in home isolation and the remaining are in Covid Care Centres and hospitals in the district. Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar applauded the efforts of the district health authorities while talking to The New Indian Express.

He said, “Though every day, the cases are being reported in three digits, similar numbers are getting discharged in the district. Patients remaining in home isolation has helped us break the chain and bring down positive cases in the district. Or else, the numbers would have been much higher.” He said,

“The efforts and coordination between doctors and officials of the department of health and family welfare, providing timely treatment to patients in home isolation, improving medical infrastructure and monitoring the health of active patients, are the few factors that have helped in better recovery rates as compared to other districts.” Bagalkot had the worst recovery rate in June and July but managed to flatten the curve. Now, it is second after Vijayapura.

Dr Ananth Desai, District Health Officer, said, “The timely treatment, increasing tests, and coordination with private hospitals were have helped in improving the recovery rate in the district.” The district has reported 5,910 cases, including 4,991 discharged, 846 active, and 73 deceased.