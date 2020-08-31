Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state recorded 8,852 Covid cases on Sunday, those without contact or travel history, which are still being investigated, crossed the 1-lakh mark and stood at 1,00,941 patients. This is excluding the 5,238 patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and 25,875 patients with Influenza Like Illness who, technically, also do not have a known source of Covid transmission. These were the figures as per the latest state war room report, dated August 29.

The total tally now stands at 3.35 lakh (3,35,928) and of these 1.86 lakh (1,86,077) have domestic travel history, 8,156 had contact with Covid positives and 789 had international travel history. Of the day’s tally, Bengaluru contributed the major chunk with 2,821 cases, followed by Mysuru with 734 cases, Davanagere 373, Belagavi 357 and Dakshina Kannada 334.

There were 106 deaths, taking the toll to 5,589. Karnataka has a case fatality rate of 1.7%, which is just a notch lower than the country’s figure of 1.8%. The deaths per million stand at 89.4 for the state. Majority of the deaths, that is 2,736, are in the over 60 age group. After 7,101 discharges on Sunday, the active cases stood at 88,091, of which 730 patients remain in a critical state in the ICU. The total discharges s

tand at 2,42,229.