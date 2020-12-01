Hubli ESDM Exchange for startups to be launched

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Innovation and Technology Services (KITS) of Government of Karnataka, India Electronics and Semiconductors (IESA) and KLE Technological University will jointly establish the unique incubation centre Hubli ESDM Exchange (HEX) to support start-ups in ESDM areas. It will be virtually launched on December 2. With the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing (ESDM) estimated to touch $400 billion by the next decade, it is important that India becomes self-sufficient with Indian companies driving this market.

Therefore, government organisations and KLE Technological University in the city have come together to support startups in this sector. The centre with 5,000 sq ft of office space at the University Tech Park has a world-class ESDM lab for prototype, Electronics Enabling Lab (EEL), Maker Space and Tinkering Lab in its campus and an SMT line for validation testing machines in the vicinity.

The centre will support ESDM startups with a complete incubation programme, access to labs, mentoring, funding support and scale-up programmes. Dr Satya Gupta, Chairman, IESA, said that they are aiming to help incubate and nurture 1,000 ESDM start-ups in India, which will build a Rs 1 lakh crore business and create 10 lakh jobs in the space.