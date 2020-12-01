STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hubli ESDM Exchange for startups to be launched

Therefore, government organisations and KLE Technological University in the city have come together to support startups in this sector.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Innovation and Technology Services (KITS) of Government of Karnataka, India Electronics and Semiconductors (IESA) and KLE Technological University will jointly establish the unique incubation centre Hubli ESDM Exchange (HEX) to support start-ups in ESDM areas. It will be virtually launched on December 2. With the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing (ESDM) estimated to touch $400 billion by the next decade, it is important that India becomes self-sufficient with Indian companies driving this market.

Therefore, government organisations and KLE Technological University in the city have come together to support startups in this sector. The centre with 5,000 sq ft of office space at the University Tech Park has a world-class ESDM lab for prototype, Electronics Enabling Lab (EEL), Maker Space and Tinkering Lab in its campus and an SMT line for validation testing machines in the vicinity.

The centre will support ESDM startups with a complete incubation programme, access to labs, mentoring, funding support and scale-up programmes. Dr Satya Gupta, Chairman, IESA, said that they are aiming to help incubate and nurture 1,000 ESDM start-ups in India, which will build a Rs 1 lakh crore business and create 10 lakh jobs in the space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
startups Hubli
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp