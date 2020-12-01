STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka woman councillor says she suffered miscarriage after being allegedly shoved by BJP MLA

However, Siddu Savadi dismissed the allegations saying that Naik had undergone a tubectomy six years ago.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By PTI

BENGALURU: A woman councillor in Karnataka has said she underwent an abortion on doctor's advice less than a month after the Terdal BJP MLA allegedly shoved her, a charge dismissed by him.

In a bid to stop the councillor Chandni Naik on her way to the Town Municipal Council building in Mahalingapura in to file nominations for contesting the municipal council presidency, the MLA Siddu Savadi and his supporters allegedly shoved her from the main gate and she was also dragged on the floor of the building on November 9.

"I was shoved and pushed from the main gate to the entrance of the building. I hit the gate after which it (complications) started," Naik told reporters in Mahalingapura.

Congress Bagalkote district women's wing president Rakshita B T, alleged the MLA's act in shoving the woman was not right.

However, Siddu Savadi dismissed the allegations saying that Naik had undergone a tubectomy six years ago.

He also said the district hospital authorities had told him that no abortion had taken place in the recent past.

On November 9, the Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi had allegedly shoved BJP councillors Chandni Naik, Savitha Hurrakadli and Godavari.

These women had aligned with the Congress after they were denied tickets by their party and decided to contest the posts of president and vice-president of the Mahalingpur Town Municipal Council with the support of Congress members.

When the women were on the way to file their nomination papers, Savadi allegedly tried to prevent them from entering the municipal council building.

Soon other BJP workers joined Savadi and allegedly manhandled them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Terdal BJP MLA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp