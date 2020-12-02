CBI to question IMA scam accused Roshan Baig on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jailed former Congress MLA R Roshan Baig has been remanded in CBI custody for a few hours on Wednesday, said placed sources. “The CBI is likely to take Baig around 10 am from Bengaluru Central Prison and question him till 5pm. Thereafter, he will be taken back to prison,” the sources added.

Baig was arrested by the CBI on November 22 in the estimated Rs 400-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam. The CBI had obtained his custody for three days on November 25 but the same day, the former MLA was admitted in Jayadeva Hospital for cardiac examination. He returned to prison on November 30.