Drop in new HIV cases in Mysuru as testing falls

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The number of new HIV positive cases in Mysuru district since April year may look rosy on paper at just 286, compared to 936 between April 2019 and March 2020, but buried under that low figure is the fear that many people may have been left untested due to the pandemic. Testing and counselling, followed by treatment, comprise a major chunk of the state government's efforts to control and mitigate the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Figures released by the district health department during an event on Tuesday to mark World AIDS Day show that the number of people who contracted HIV in the district since April 2020 is 286. This is much lower than the 916 cases recorded between April and November 2019. There is also a corresponding drop in the number of tests for that period. The health department conducted 13.23 lakh tests this year, which less than half of 40.28 lakh tests done in 2019-20.

In 2018-19, Mysuru district saw 1,022 new HIV cases. Health department officials admitted that there had been a drop in testing, as people were hesitant to visit hospitals due to Covid-19, and medical staff too were deployed for Covid duty. Officials said that efforts would be made to increase testing as the number of Covid cases has dropped.

However, Rishika Balan, a social worker with an NGO that works with vulnerable communities on AIDS prevention, said that the drop in testing was alarming, especially now that people are going about their daily lives. "With many cases being undetected, there are chances of the disease spreading and infecting many others. Efforts on a war-footing are needed to prevent spread," she said.