Historical monuments neglected in Karnataka's Haveri district, lament experts

The district has a number of monuments dating back to the 12th century. While some of them are protected by the archaeology department, many others are not being preserved.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Neglected Chalukya architecture at Karadagi village in Savanur taluk (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Historical monuments of Haveri district have been neglected, say historians and experts who have urged the authorities to preserve them.

This includes monuments in Karadagi belonging to the Chalukya era and in Hangal and Kalakeri villages. Many villages in the district have temples and beautiful carvings from the Hoysala, Chalukya and Kadamba eras. The villagers also do not know their importance and there is no protection plan by the government.

Amruth Joshi, a travel writer, said Haveri district has hundreds of monuments but they remain unknown to the outer world. Some temples like Purasiddheshwara temple in Haveri, Tarakeshwara in Hangal, Kaginele temples, Kadambeshwara temple in Rattihalli, Mukteshwara temple in Chowdadanapur, Nagareshwara in Bankapur and a few others are protected. But small temples in villages are not on the list of the department.

A history professor from a government college said history offers a window into the way of our past and the monuments should be protected by everyone to showcase them to the next generation. The government and archaeology department should come up with plans to protect the monuments by forming teams in collaboration with local colleges and organisations, he said.

Miscreants are damaging such monuments and some sculptures are disappearing from villages. Village panchayats and urban local bodies should create awareness about the importance of these monuments. They can also come up with plans to protect monuments and promote tourism through which they can get revenue which can be utilised for preservation, he pointed out.

Archaeology department officials said it is very difficult for the department alone to protect all monuments. They have been creating awareness and seeking local support for protection. If the locals and local bodies support their cause, it is possible to protect and preserve all monuments, they said.

