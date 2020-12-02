Illegal college admissions: Notice to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and others on a PIL over alleged large-scale illegalities in the admission of students to private professional institutions and fixing of fees. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued the notice. When the petitioner prayed for a stay on the fee structure notification, the bench said that an interim relief cannot be considered without hearing all the affected parties.

Petitioner Ajoy Kumar Patil submitted that the government, in collusion with the managements of private institutions, is permitting and also aiding the admission of students to colleges on payment of capitation fees which is prohibited under the Prohibition of Capitation Fees Act, 1984 and several SC judgements.