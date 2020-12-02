Railways to hire 1.4 lakh, exams start on Dec 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The largest recruitment drive in the country, to fill up 1,40,640 vacancies in the Indian Railways, is set to begin on December 15, with computer-based tests for various categories. Tests conducted for this purpose had to be deferred earlier this year due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown. In a release on Tuesday, South Western Railway said that candidates would be selected only on the basis of merit, and warned aspirants from falling prey to false promises by unscrupulous individuals.

Be cautious about touts, warns Railways

“Railways warns the candidates to be cautious about touts and job racketeers trying to deceive by making false promises of getting a job in Railways either through influence, money or by any other unfair means. Candidates found indulging in unfair means will be disqualified and shall be liable for legal action against them,” the release said.

Three types of vacancies will be filled up, for which the employment notice was issued in February 2019: 35,208 for non-technical popular categories (guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1,663 for isolated and ministerial categories (stenos and teachers) and 1,03,769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsmen etc). The official website of Railway Recruitment Boards will carry updates on exams, the release added.