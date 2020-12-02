STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Railways to hire 1.4 lakh, exams start on Dec 15

The largest recruitment drive in the country, to fill up 1,40,640 vacancies in the Indian Railways, is set to begin on December 15, with computer-based tests for various categories.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The largest recruitment drive in the country, to fill up 1,40,640 vacancies in the Indian Railways, is set to begin on December 15, with computer-based tests for various categories. Tests conducted for this purpose had to be deferred earlier this year due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown. In a release on Tuesday, South Western Railway said that candidates would be selected only on the basis of merit, and warned aspirants from falling prey to false promises by unscrupulous individuals. 

Be cautious about touts, warns Railways

“Railways warns the candidates to be cautious about touts and job racketeers trying to deceive by making false promises of getting a job in Railways either through influence, money or by any other unfair means. Candidates found indulging in unfair means will be disqualified and shall be liable for legal action against them,” the release said.

Three types of vacancies will be filled up, for which the employment notice was issued in February 2019: 35,208 for non-technical popular categories (guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1,663 for isolated and ministerial categories (stenos and teachers) and 1,03,769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsmen etc). The official website of Railway Recruitment Boards will carry updates on exams, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways vacancies
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp