Hubballi airport bounces back from COVID gloom, sees uptick in footfall

Currently Indigo is operating flights between Hubballi-Mumbai flights thrice weekly. It will begin daily flight operations on this route from December 10.

Published: 03rd December 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 03:12 PM

Image of an Indigo aircraft used for representational purposes

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of flights and passenger footfall has recorded an increase at Hubballi Airport in November and it is approaching its pre-covid numbers fast.

In the second half of November, the airport has registered an average of 574 passengers footfall per day, which is more than double compared to October, where it recorded a footfall of 278 daily.

As passenger traffic at the airport increased, the demand to begin evening flight operations between Hubbali and Bengaluru also increased, which happens to be the busiest route.

As a result, from November 7 Indigo resumed daily flight operations between the two cities.

Currently Indigo is operating flights between Hubballi-Mumbai flights thrice weekly. It will begin daily flight operations on this route from December 10.

Two more flights from this region are also set to commence.

Star Air has already announced the resumption of Hubballi-Tirupati flight services from January 1 and True Jet will also operate a flight to Bengaluru from here.

Residents of Hubballi are also keen on operations to-and-from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune, among other destinations.

Indigo's idea to resume Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-bound flights from January may be on the cards and increase the footfall to around 1,000 daily.

