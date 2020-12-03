STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Likely berth for Yogeshwar kicks up a storm

Renukacharya rushes to meet Kateel, Chief Whip writes a letter saying BJP leaders need session on discipline

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is pushing for cabinet expansion, party higher-ups are yet to give him the green light | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s casual announcement of making MLC CP Yogeshwar a cabinet minister has set off alarm bells within the state BJP, especially among cabinet aspirants. As an immediate reaction, Honnalli MLA M P Renukacharya rushed to meet BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday morning, miffed at the prospect of Yogeshwar becoming a minister. 

Within hours of Yediyurappa’s announcement, Karkala MLA and BJP Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly V Sunil Kumar dashed off a letter to Kateel, demanding an immediate meeting of party legislators. He is said to have highlighted the need to teach discipline to party leaders and reign in loose public statements.

“We are elected MLAs and our demand is simple. Only elected legislators should be made ministers. Those who have lost elections should not be made ministers,” Renukacharya told The New Indian Express, hinting at Yogeshwar. 

An RSS man at the core, Sunil, in his letter to Kateel, is said to have questioned public bickering by leaders and pressed for immediate measures to “teach party’s disciplinary framework to all -- whether newcomers or core party leaders”. He asked Kateel to immediately convene a meeting of party legislators where legislators like him, who do not resort to public statements, are given an opportunity to voice their concerns. 

“It is an internal matter of the party. Whatever the issues, we will sort them within the party. My intent is to uphold party values. I will not comment further about the letter,” Sunil told TNIE. A party source, in the know of letter’s contents, however, said that four specific points have been highlighted. Sunil is said to have pointed out that ministers and MLAs making out-of-turn public statements reflects poorly on the party. He has insisted that issues of cabinet expansion cannot be reduced to street talk.

“He has also raised questions on boards and corporation appointments. Such appointments are finalised only after discussions but that hasn’t been followed,” the source said. Sunil also highlighted that many legislators like him have chosen to remain quiet because of self-discipline and party values, but that should not rob them of the opportunity to voice their concerns. 

The dissent comes at a time when Yediyurappa is pushing for a cabinet expansion, hoping that it would calm the ire of some aspirants. The Central leadership, however, is reluctant to give the go-ahead, leaving aspirants on the edge. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa CP Yogeshwar Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp