Curfew clamped in parts Karnataka's Shivamogga after communal clash; 62 people arrested

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Ravi said that curfew will continue and that 62 people have been arrested and 10 cases registered in connection with Thursday's incident.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: To prevent any further untoward incident post a communal clash on Thursday, a curfew has been clamped in three police stations in Shivamogga.

Areas under the jurisdiction of Doddapete, Kote, and Tunga Nagara police station limits will be observing the curfew.

It has been placed in hopes to 'diffuse the situation', said S Ravi, IGP, Davanagere and will continue till 10 am on December 5 and may be extended depending upon the situation.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Ravi said that 62 people have been arrested and 10 cases registered in connection with Thursday's incident.

Police forces have been deployed to patrol sensitive areas of the city and keep an eye.

Additional police forces have also been called from neighbouring Chitradurga and Davanagere districts, he said.

About 148 sensitive and hypersensitive areas have been identified in Shivamogga and stringent police measures were taken up at nine different checkpoints to prevent the entry of outsiders in bid to prevent turmoil, he explained.

Ravi also called upon the people not to heed to rumours and any messages floating on social media platforms and warned of possible action against those who forward hate-mongering texts.

He also requested people to inform their nearest police station in case of distress and reassured that those responsible for violence will be caught.

Speaking on the occasion, DC K B Sivakumar said the district administration is extending full cooperation with the district police to ensure peace in the city.

As preventive measures, all the business establishments were closed except the selling of essential commodities, he said.

