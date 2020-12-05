STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka deputy CM mulls increasing internship duration for engineering students

Ashwath Narayan said the current internship of four weeks is too short and there is a proposal to increase it to three to six months. This was also suggested by NASSCOM and CII representatives.

Published: 05th December 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka education department is looking at increasing the internship duration of diploma students and those in engineering colleges. Industry representatives are in agreement with this and a task force has been constituted for the purpose.

This was made known by the deputy chief minister and minister for higher education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday evening after the first meeting of the task force. The higher education department formed the task force under the chairmanship of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) vice chancellor Karisiddappa. It is meant to study the suitable duration and design of internships for engineering and diploma students in the state.

Ashwath Narayan said the current internship of four weeks is too short and there is a proposal to increase the duration to three to six months. This was also suggested by NASSCOM and CII representatives who were present in the meeting.

"The contact between students and the industry has to increase and that led met to think that the duration must be raised to a semester," said Ashwath Narayan. He said the task force was created so that experts study the viability of the idea.

Only if they connect with the industry during their course will students have a bright future. The job market is very competitive and students should be skilled by the time they come out as graduates, he said.

Higher Education Council vice-president Thimmagowda, executive director Gopala Joshi and college education commissioner P Pradeep were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, admissions for engineering students are still underway. Considering the delays in holding the examination due to the pandemic, AICTE announced an extension of the admission deadline for engineering colleges until December 31. In case counselling and admissions have not started due to the delayed CET in the state, the extension applies. It also applies if counselling was not yet over with a rider that classes were not started for more than 15 days to take care of academic requirements of students to avoid academic losses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Engineering students Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp