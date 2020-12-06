STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Davangere's Vasantha Mantapa on the brink of collapse due to official apathy

Historians said that the ASI should immediately appoint caretakers for this structure and ensure it is protected for the future.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vasantha Mantapa at iconic Rama Pushkarani in Santhebennuru village of Davangere district.

A part of Vasantha Mantapa at iconic Rama Pushkarani in Santhebennuru village of Davangere district. (Photo | Express)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DEVANGERE: The Vasantha Mantapa in Santhebennur Pushkarani may collapse one of these days due to the negligence of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The mantapa, which was constructed using granite, brick and mortar, is in shambles as large trees have started to grow on it.

Historians said that the ASI should immediately appoint caretakers for this structure and ensure it is protected for the future. Apart from the main structure, weeds and other invasive plants have grown on the boundary fence.

Some people had set fire to the dried grass in near the structure, which has also affected the main structure. There is no water in the public toilets constructed in the area.

Musafir Khana damaged

The explosions in in the stone quarry located in the neighbourhood has led to big cracks in the walls of the Musafir Khana.

Renowned historian Sumatheendra Nadig told The New Indian Express that this was the only structure of this type present in South India. "The sheer negligence of the ASI has resulted in the Vasantha Mantapa getting damaged. Birds have damaged the dome and adjoining pillars and this may cause the dome to collapse," he said.

"The central agency should take stock of the situation and pump in funds to restore the structure and the adjoining structures. This would help in creating direct and indirect employment for innumerable youths of the Santhebennur and other adjoining areas of the region," he added.

The mantapa was built in memory of the victory of Kenga Hanumappa Nayaka over the Bahamani rulers of Bijapura. It has 52 steps from the main entrance in the west and 44 steps on the other four sides.

Further there are eight towers at the eight cardinal points, of which only six remain intact.

As per historical records available, in the 17th century, the army of the sultan of Bijapur led by commander Ranadullakhan invaded Santhebennur. Ranadullakhan, along with his followers Pattekhan and Faridkhan, constructed a musafirkhana (a place to rest) on the banks of the pond.

A senior ASI official told TNIE that the restoration work of the mantapa and other structures in Santhebennur along with clearing all the plants will take place soon. He said that it was delayed due to the lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasantha Mantapa Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp