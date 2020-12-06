Davangere's Vasantha Mantapa on the brink of collapse due to official apathy

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DEVANGERE: The Vasantha Mantapa in Santhebennur Pushkarani may collapse one of these days due to the negligence of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The mantapa, which was constructed using granite, brick and mortar, is in shambles as large trees have started to grow on it.

Historians said that the ASI should immediately appoint caretakers for this structure and ensure it is protected for the future. Apart from the main structure, weeds and other invasive plants have grown on the boundary fence.

Some people had set fire to the dried grass in near the structure, which has also affected the main structure. There is no water in the public toilets constructed in the area.

Musafir Khana damaged

The explosions in in the stone quarry located in the neighbourhood has led to big cracks in the walls of the Musafir Khana.

Renowned historian Sumatheendra Nadig told The New Indian Express that this was the only structure of this type present in South India. "The sheer negligence of the ASI has resulted in the Vasantha Mantapa getting damaged. Birds have damaged the dome and adjoining pillars and this may cause the dome to collapse," he said.

"The central agency should take stock of the situation and pump in funds to restore the structure and the adjoining structures. This would help in creating direct and indirect employment for innumerable youths of the Santhebennur and other adjoining areas of the region," he added.

The mantapa was built in memory of the victory of Kenga Hanumappa Nayaka over the Bahamani rulers of Bijapura. It has 52 steps from the main entrance in the west and 44 steps on the other four sides.

Further there are eight towers at the eight cardinal points, of which only six remain intact.

As per historical records available, in the 17th century, the army of the sultan of Bijapur led by commander Ranadullakhan invaded Santhebennur. Ranadullakhan, along with his followers Pattekhan and Faridkhan, constructed a musafirkhana (a place to rest) on the banks of the pond.

A senior ASI official told TNIE that the restoration work of the mantapa and other structures in Santhebennur along with clearing all the plants will take place soon. He said that it was delayed due to the lockdown.