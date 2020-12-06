Maritime theatre command signifies seabird’s importance

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The decision to set up a Maritime Theatre Command (MTC) at the Seabird Naval Base in Karwar to bring the eastern and western Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard under one roof to enhance maritime security will further enhance the significance of the Naval base in Uttara Kannada district.

The MTC headquarters will be carved out of the existing command structure of each of the services, and is likely to come up within a couple of years, sources said, and added that the Vice-Chief of Naval staff is expected to handover the details on setting up of MTC to the Combined Defence Service (CDS).

Karwar will attain significance, as the Naval base in the East Coast is expensive to operate and the Mumbai base requires decongestion, the sources said. “MTC will operate at the behest of CDS, which will decide the roles,” sources added.

