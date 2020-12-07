Ambulance driver a beacon of hope!

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: He has not taken a single day’s leave in the last six months. This is one of the reasons why he has become the talk of the town. More importantly, Veerayya Putrayya Hiremath, an ambulance driver from Ron town, has been an inspiration for many by motivating and ferrying more than 250 Covid-19 patients to the government hospital.

He was not just an impersonal driver. He motivated patients – told them not to worry as Covid-19 was not a deadly disease and could be cured with timely treatment. The result of his inspiring words – many patients in Ron wished to go back to their homes in Veerayya’s ambulance after recovering from Covid-19.

Veerayya has been working as an ambulance driver for the last eight years in Ron Government Hospital. After Covid-19 outbreak, his friends and family advised him to look for another job as they didn’t want him to be exposed to the pandemic risk. But Veerayya did not agree and continued his work. He even cancelled his marriage anniversary event and other family functions and has been continuously working as a Covid warrior.

Mahammad Shafi, Regional Officer of 108 ambulance in Ron taluk said, “We are lucky to have Veerayya with us. His words gave patients confidence to beat the virus. He is a role model to others. He will be ready 24X7 to work and has not taken a single leave.

We have told them to take leave for two days and relax but he refused and said that he will work till Covid-19 vanishes.” Veerayya said, “During such times, I don’t want to rest as my services are needed. The taluk administration felicitated me as the best Covid warrior, which is my duty. I am grateful to them.”