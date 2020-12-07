STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get Sabarimala prasad delivered at your doorstep

This special delivery service launched across the country on November 6 has found nearly 11,000 takers, including 112 in Karnataka.

The delivery will be done by SpeedPost with the prasad coming directly from the temple in Kerala | Express

By S.Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  By ensuring doorstep delivery of the Sabarimala temple’s ‘Swami Prasad’ through Speed Post, the Postal Department and the Travancore Devaswom Board have ensured that devotees do not miss the sacred offering due to the strict restrictions in place for the Mandalam this year on account of the pandemic. This special delivery service launched across the country on November 6 has found nearly 11,000 takers, including 112 in Karnataka.

K Raveendran, Director of Postal Services, Karnataka Postal Circle, told The New Indian Express, “This is the first time this sort of arrangement has been entered into with the Devaswom Board for the distribution of the Prasad. Devotees are extremely happy that they are able to partake of the offering despite the pandemic.” Each package contains one packet of Aravana, Aadiya Sishtam Ney (ghee) Vibhoothi, kumkum, turmeric and Archana Prasadam.

The cost of a packet is Rs 450 and a person is allowed to book a maximum of ten packets one time. “The booking needs to be done in person only by cash at any of the nearly 3,000 branch post offices across Karnataka barring very small post offices located in villages. Delivery is done by Speed Post with the Prasad coming directly from the temple in Kerala to those who want it in order to maintain the sanctity of the Prasad,” Raveendran added.

Among the satisfied recipients are H K Nagendra, an IT professional who resides near Mysuru Road. “I have been going on my annual Sabarimala pilgrimage for the last 14 years. Due to Covid-19 and the fact that we are having a baby at home, I decided not to go this year. I am really so relieved and satisfied that we are able to get the Prasad at our doorstep.

I expected it to be a costly affair when I heard of it but the pricing is almost the same.” K G Prabhakaran, a real estate agent at Sahakarnagar said, “I am really happy I could get the Prasad this year as I had been visiting the temple for the last seven years during the Mandalam season.” It makes good business sense for the Postal department too as it earns Rs 50 out of each parcel booked for the Speed Post delivery

