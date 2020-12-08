Karnataka High Court orders medical check-up for Sanjjanaa Galrani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday passed the order to conduct a thorough medical check up of Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani by the doctors of Vanivilas Hospital to asses her health condition and submit the report by December 10, the next date of hearing.

Justice Shreeniwas Harish Kumar passed the order after hearing the bail plea filed by Galrani on medical grounds. She was in judicial custody after her arrest by the city police in the drugs case. After receiving a medical report, the court will pass the order on December 10.