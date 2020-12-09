Mysuru firm to supply 99k vials of ink for Gram Panchayat polls

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), the sole producer and distributor of the indelible ink used in elections, has received an order from the State Election Commission for supply of 99,000 vials of this ink for the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.Revealing this during an interaction here on Tuesday, MPVL chairman N V Phaneesh said they have received an order for 99,000 vials of indelible ink (5 ML each) and 6,580 packets of sealing wax for the upcoming panchayat elections. “We are all set to deliver the order on time and are expecting a revenue of Rs 1.15 crore from it,” he said.

“The company had supplied quality indelible ink to the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections and by-elections of different states. We had also produced and supplied ballot marking pens for the Legislative Council elections (Teachers/ graduate constituencies) of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar and other states,” said Phaneesh. The gram panchayat elections will be held on December 22 and 27 across 5,762 gram panchayats in two phases.