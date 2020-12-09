STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Satish Jarkiholi emerges Congress frontrunner for Belagavi LS ticket

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi has emerged as the party frontrunner for the ticket for Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Jarkiholi

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi has emerged as the party frontrunner for the ticket for Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll. Jarkiholi has asked for time to think it over, according to sources.The bypoll is necessitated following the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who represented the seat, due to Covid-19.The 11-member selection committee of senior Congress leaders headed by M B Patil held its second meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The committee held discussions about several top party leaders who have the potential to enter the fray, but Jarkiholi emerged as everyone’s favourite. For his popularity and experience, the leaders said, he was capable of helping the party bounce back to power in the constituency.After his entry into active politics in 2000, Jarkiholi has won as MLC twice and MLA thrice. As MLA of Yamakanamardi constituency for the past three terms, Jarkiholi has given a new fillip to the process of rural development in his constituency and also at his hometown of Gokak.

The committee not  only found Jarkiholi a suitable candidate to take on the BJP but also suggested to face this bypoll under his leadership. For the past four terms, BJP’s late Suresh Angadi  had been winning the Belagavi seat. With the BJP not having a candidate of Angadi’s potential in Belagavi to face the bypoll, the Congress wants to grab the opportunity to bounce back.The name of Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar also figured at the meeting, given her popularity and winning chances in Belagavi region. The committee is expected to finalise the candidate within the next few weeks and convey it to the KPCC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Jarkiholi congress Belagavi
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp