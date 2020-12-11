STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer suicides: HC orders Karnataka govt to provide details of scheme to render helping hand to families

The court also directed the state government to provide the details of aid/grant extended to the families of deceased farmers.

Published: 11th December 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 02:43 PM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major development, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to place on record the scheme, if any, for rendering a helping hand to families of farmers who have died by suicide.

Taking a serious note of the statistics of the farmers' suicide provided by the petitioner, the court also directed the state government to provide the details of aid/grant extended to the families of deceased farmers.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Agriculture Minister says farmers who 'commit' suicide are cowards, draws flak

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha drawing the court's attention towards failure to implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) in the state.

The bench also directed the state government to nominate an appropriate officer to hold an inquiry to ascertain the reasons for the suicide of farmers in Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district and benefit or assistance made available to family members of those ryots farmers who were driven to suicide and submit a report to the court.

The bench further asked the state government to collect details of premiums collected by the banks from farmers to extend the PMFBY, whether banks have paid the same to insurance companies and in return, if the insurance companies have extended the benefit to farmers.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

