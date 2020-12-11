Farmer suicides: HC orders Karnataka govt to provide details of scheme to render helping hand to families

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major development, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to place on record the scheme, if any, for rendering a helping hand to families of farmers who have died by suicide.

Taking a serious note of the statistics of the farmers' suicide provided by the petitioner, the court also directed the state government to provide the details of aid/grant extended to the families of deceased farmers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha drawing the court's attention towards failure to implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) in the state.

The bench also directed the state government to nominate an appropriate officer to hold an inquiry to ascertain the reasons for the suicide of farmers in Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district and benefit or assistance made available to family members of those ryots farmers who were driven to suicide and submit a report to the court.

The bench further asked the state government to collect details of premiums collected by the banks from farmers to extend the PMFBY, whether banks have paid the same to insurance companies and in return, if the insurance companies have extended the benefit to farmers.

