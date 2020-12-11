Need better infra in IT corridors: BJP members

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP members in the assembly on Thursday demanded that the state government provide better infrastructure in tech corridors before IT companies start allowing their staff to work from office.

Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura where many IT companies are located said most companies have allowed their staff to work from home or work from anywhere.

“Before these companies allow their staff to work from office again, I request the government to provide better infrastructure, so that these people can travel with ease to their offices. Also, if better infrastructure is provided, more new IT companies will come to Bengaluru,’’ he said.

Hosakote MLA Sharath Bacchegowda raised the issue about IT parks in Bengaluru. He pointed out that due to the work from home culture, productivity in IT companies had come down. Many tech parks and the buildings are lying vacant as 93 per cent of techies are working from home, he said.

Udupi MLA Raghupathy Bhat demanded that the government lift the work from home policy as many services related to the sector like transport and food industries are hit.

Replying to him, Deputy CM and ITBT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana said that ever since the pandemic induced lockdown was imposed in March, most of the IT companies, research and development centres and startups allowed their staff to work from home and their work was not hit.

“ The companies themselves have given relaxation and the state government cannot intervene. This is a temporary measure. Once everything is fine, they will come back to the office. We cannot impose any restrictions till then,” he said.