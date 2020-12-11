PM Modi’s brother thanks Yediyurappa for anti-cow slaughter Bill

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi on Thursday congratulated the BS Yediyurappa-led government on passing the anti-cow slaughter Bill in the assembly.

“Cow is revered as ‘gau matha’ in Hindu culture as 33 crore gods live in it. I thank the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues,” he said. Modi was here to inaugurate the Vaishno Devi temple. He also narrated a story about how the king of Brazil had taken shelter in Jamnagar due to a storm, and returned to his country with a gift of a Gir cow.

“Following this, his country has reaped the benefits. It is proved that people there have become intelligent and healthy after drinking the milk of the cow,” he claimed. He suggested that people practice non-violence preached by Mahavir, Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi in letter and spirit.