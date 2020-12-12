STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jairam Ramesh’s tiger video not from Kodagu or India: Forrest officials

Officials said the video appears to be shot outside India, as indicated by the body of the subadult tiger and background vegetation. 

Published: 12th December 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh found himself in troubled waters after posting a video of a tiger bathing in a tub, stating that it was from Coorg (Kodagu) in Karnataka. When news reached Kodagu, home to Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarhole Tiger Reserve), the Karnataka forest department was quick to clarify that the video was not from Karnataka, or any other part of India.

Screen grab of a tiger bathing in
a tub that former Union
Environment Minister Jairam
Ramesh had posted

Officials said the video appears to be shot outside India, as indicated by the body of the subadult tiger and background vegetation. 

“The video is most likely from one of the large cat farms in the US. The tiger’s sleek body, log shed, background foliage and rubber bathtub proves the video is from one of those farms. The vegetation and wooden cabin is also proof that it is not Kodagu,” an official said.

The forest department directed officials in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve to check if the video was from any private farm around, as there are cases of tigers roaming outside Nagarahole in Kodagu district.

However, there was no clarification by Jairam Ramesh for his tweet. In fact, the tweet was shared by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who has a long-time connection with Kodagu, having spent some childhood years here. Mahindra Group also has a large estate near Nagarahole, which set off rumours locally that the tiger video was from the Mahindra estate.

However, speculation was laid to rest after forest officials clarified that the video was not from India.
Wildlife conservationist from Kodagu P M Muthanna suggests that often, tiger videos are shared on social media platforms stating different locations. 

“This must be controlled or it will create panic among people. Photographers and videographers must watermark and add locations on the video to avoid confusion,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jairam Ramesh tiger
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp