Karnataka govt to create awareness on farm bills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will organise farmers’ awareness programmes across the state to create awareness on various farm Bills passed by the State and the Centre. At a joint press conference, Ministers R Ashoka and S T Somashekar said the programmes will be organised in four different regions and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch the event in Bengaluru.

Speaking on land reforms, Ashoka said that earlier, when farmers wanted to sell their land, middlemen would benefit more. “All the bills are pro-farmer. Land reforms were initiated by the Congress and now they are protesting in the name of farmers, wearing green shawls,” he taunted.

On the anti-cow slaughter Bill, Ashoka said the cow is a sacred animal. “Siddaramaiah asked if farmers can leave their aged cows at BJP’s office. I appeal to him to bring old cattle and old people, and the BJP will take care of them. We knew that they (Congress) were planning to push this bill into cold storage and we did not want that to happen. So we decided not to table it in the Council. But it will be passed and implemented in the coming days,’’ he insisted.