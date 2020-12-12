STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to create awareness on farm bills

The government will organise farmers’ awareness programmes across the state to create awareness on various farm Bills passed by the State and the Centre. 

Published: 12th December 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Agitating farmers march from City Railway Station to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will organise farmers’ awareness programmes across the state to create awareness on various farm Bills passed by the State and the Centre. At a joint press conference, Ministers R Ashoka and S T Somashekar said the programmes will be organised in four different regions and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch the event in Bengaluru.

Speaking on land reforms, Ashoka said that earlier, when farmers wanted to sell their land, middlemen would benefit more. “All the bills are pro-farmer. Land reforms were initiated by the Congress and now they are protesting in the name of farmers, wearing green shawls,” he taunted. 

On the anti-cow slaughter Bill, Ashoka said the cow is a sacred animal. “Siddaramaiah asked if farmers can leave their aged cows at BJP’s office. I appeal to him to bring old cattle and old people, and the BJP will take care of them. We knew that they (Congress) were planning to push this bill into cold storage and we did not want that to happen. So we decided not to table it in the Council. But it will be passed and implemented in the coming days,’’ he insisted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm bills Karnataka government farmers
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp