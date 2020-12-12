STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wistron's interiors reportedly damaged by workers over non payment of salaries

Kolar police officer said that damaging the property of the company where they are working at is not fair and said legal action will be initiated against the concerned.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:04 PM

One of the rooms was also set on fire besides reportedly damaging the vehicles that belonged to Wistron Company.

One of the rooms was also set on fire besides reportedly damaging the vehicles that belonged to Wistron Company.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The workers of Wistron Corporation, the Taiwanese company that makes iPhones, reportedly damaged furniture, computers and television sets in the wee hours of Saturday to protest the non-payment of salaries. 

The workers raised slogans against the company for not paying their salaries.

Following the incident, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy rushed to the spot with additional forces, and to bring the situation under control, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the agitated workers.

Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama who visited the company told The New Indian Express that the incident was unfortunate.

She added that the issue is internal. If the workers had not got their salary, they should have brought it to the notice of the labour department or the district administration directly, DCP Sathyabhama said. 

She said that workers damaging the property of the company where they are working is not fair and legal action will be initiated against those involved.

Sathyabhama also said a notice will be issued to the Wistron Corporation seeking immediate explanation over the delay in dispersing the salary to the workers and for also not bringing the issue to notice of the district administration.

According to sources, approximately around 2000 contract workers were in the night shift and were unhappy that not only have they not received the full salary but also their overtime pay. 

The young workers pulled down furniture and electronic items from inside the company.

One of the rooms was also set on fire besides vehicles that belonged to Wistron Company being reportedly damaged.

Following the incident, Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh rushed to the spot.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that the immediate intervention of Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy, along with additional force, helped bring the situation was under control.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that some damages have been reported inside the Wistron premises, and after the collection of the footage, criminal cases will be booked against the persons involved in the incident Semant Kumar Singh said.

