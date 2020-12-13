STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, JDS back protesting road transport staffers

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said that transport corporation employees should call off the agitation and resolve the issue by holding talks with the government.

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar addresses BMTC employees in Bengaluru on Saturday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress has extended its support to the ongoing agitation by the transport corporation employees, while the JDS asked the employees to call off the agitation to avoid inconveniencing the general public. 

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said that transport corporation employees should call off the agitation and resolve the issue by holding talks with the government. The former CM also asked the state government to invite the employees for talks to end the agitation. 

Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar said the party will support the protesting employees who are demanding the government to consider them as the state government employees. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders visited the protesting employees at Banashankari bus station in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon. 

“The government has failed to respond to your concerns but the Congress will extend full support to your agitation,” he said. Shivakumar said if the Congress comes to power, employee representatives will be part of the governing board. 

