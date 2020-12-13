Will protect investors’ interests and workers’ rights: Govt on Wistron incident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday condemned the violent protest by employees at Taiwanese firm Wistron’s facility at Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district while also assuring workers of protecting their rights.

“No one can accept this sort of incident and it cannot be tolerated,” said Deputy CM and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Workers at the iPhone manufacturing plant resorted to violent protest allegedly due to delay in getting salaries.

“The incident at the Wistron plant is unfortunate and unacceptable. The government is committed at conducting a full and fair investigation into the incident and punish the wrongdoers,” said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Ashwath Narayan said the situation is under control and the issue will be resolved soon. The investigation has begun and the government will look into the actual reason behind the protest. “The government will do the needful to ensure that the situation is resolved expeditiously and that the concerns of all stakeholders are allayed,” he added.

The Deputy CM said they will also look into the workers’ complaints about the delay in payment and salary cuts. “We will ensure that all workers’ rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared,” he said, adding that if workers were facing any such issues, they should have taken it up with the Labour Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.

Taking the law into their own hands cannot be justified, he said. Shettar said the government will give necessary protection to the company. “The State Government has taken steps to develop industries in the state and is also committed to the protection of the worker’s rights.

The problem could have been resolved if it had been adequately addressed as per law,” he said. Stating that the government is ready to provide adequate protection to companies that have invested in the state, Shettar said stringent measures will be taken to prevent such unpleasant events from recurring.