STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt steps on Lingayat Corpn subject to our orders, says HC

The petitioner argued that the Veerashaiva Lingayats constitute 17 per cent of the total population in the state.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All steps to be taken further by the state government on the Karnataka Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation will be subject to the orders of this court, the Karnataka High Court said on Monday. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice to the Backward Classes Welfare Department on a public interest litigation questioning the establishment of the corporation.

It declined to pass an interim order sought by the petitioner, advocate S Basavaraj, to restrain the government from transferring funds of Rs 500 crore to the corporation as it is yet to be registered under Section 7 of the Companies Act.However, the bench said, “It is not known whether the corporation exists. As of today, the company has not been registered. Therefore, we have not considered the interim prayer.” 

This was after the petitioner expressed apprehension of the state government transferring funds to the corporation that was constituted ‘without any statutory basis’ on November 23. Arguing that constituting the corporation based on caste is unconstitutional as it violates the secular fabric of the Constitution, the petitioner contended that its establishment would amount to destroying the very foundation of the secular philosophy of the 12th century social reformer Basavanna.

The petitioner argued that the Veerashaiva Lingayats constitute 17 per cent of the total population in the state. The attempts to woo this segment for political mileage by announcing a few measures have been made  in the past. Now, this government has given it a concrete shape by setting up this corporation, he said.

Granting relief will take us back 100 yrs: Court
Several government officials and police officers who do not profess Hindu religion are assisting in organising religious festivities of all religions in the country, the Karnataka High Court observed on Monday.  A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty made this observation while disposing of two public interest litigations questioning the appointment of A B Ibrahim, the then Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada as Administrator of Shri Mahalingeshwara temple and Mohammed Deshav Alikhan as Superintendent to the office of the Commissioner of Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments.

The bench orally said, “It will send wrong signals and take us to 100 years back if we entertain these petitions.” Looking into the secularism part of the Constitution, no relief can be granted, the bench added. Advocate N P Amrutesh filed a PIL in 2016 questioning the appointment of Ibrahim while Bharata Punarutthan Trust filed a PIL in 2018 challenging the appointment of Alikhan, on the ground that these appointments are against Section 7 of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Lingayat
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp