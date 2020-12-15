Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsav celebrated, but with quiet fervour

MYSURU: Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsav, which usually attracts more than five lakh devotees, began on a muted note amid the pandemic at Talakadu in Mysuru on Monday.

The temple town came alive with colourful hues as the entire town and the temples were decked up with LED lights. The festival was held after a gap of seven years. All the rituals and religious events took place on the wee hours of Monday sans devotees.