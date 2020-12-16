HC to Mysuru bar: Did you resolve to deny aid to Nalini Balakumar?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Mysore District Bar Association to submit a resolution, if any, passed not to file vakalat on behalf of Nalini Balakumar in the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard issue. The resolution should be placed along with a statement of objections, the court added.



A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction and notice to the bar association while hearing a PIL filed by Tumakuru-based advocate L Ramesh Naik.

The petitioner stated that Mysore city police booked Nalini Balakumar under sedition charges for allegedly holding a placard with a message ‘Free Kashmir’ during a peaceful protest against CAA and proposed NRC at Mysore University on January 8. The bar association reportedly passed a resolution not to file vakalat and represent her before the court, he said.

“This is against Section 6 of the Advocates Act. Though it was brought to the notice of the Karnataka State Bar Council, no action was taken,” Naik added in his petition.Based on this, the bench directed the bar association to submit a resolution, if any.