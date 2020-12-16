Ravi Pujari’s role in Varthur kidnap case being probed

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kolar police are not ruling out the role of jailed underworld don Ravi Pujari in the kidnapping for ransom of former MLA Varthur Prakash. According to official sources, Pujari’s involvement in the case is “also being looked into” after the arrest of his close associate Kaviraj, who is a prime accused in the kidnap case.

The police have obtained Kaviraj’s custody for six days. “Kaviraj has given the names of some others, who are allegedly involved in the sensational case. Based on his statement and investigation, the police have identified a dozen other men — all from Karnataka — who could be involved in the crime,” said an official source.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out reports that had earlier appeared in a section of media stating that Prakash was kidnapped by a gang, which was hired by a Pune-based money lender from whom he had borrowed Rs 5 crore to buy 1,000 cattle and had not returned the money. “Prakash was kidnapped for ransom by Kaviraj and his gang. It was a professionally planned and executed crime,” the officer clarified.