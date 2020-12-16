STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

State government to take ordinance route on anti-cow slaughter Bill

It was part of the day’s agenda but the House was adjourned. 

Published: 16th December 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA JC Madhu Swamy speaks outside Raj Bhavan on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Legislative Council was adjourned on Tuesday without transacting any business following unruly scenes, the state government is considering promulgating an ordinance on the anti-cow slaughter Bill.“We will issue an ordinance,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy said after the House was adjourned. “The ordinance will be issued anytime,” he added.

However, the Janata Dal (Secular) which had supported the government in getting the Karnataka Land Reforms Bill 2020 passed in the Council and had also extended its support to the ruling party efforts to oust the Council chairman, has made it clear that it will not support the cow Bill.The Bill prohibiting illegal sale, purchase and transportation of cattle, including cow, calf and buffalo was passed in the assembly last week and it was to be tabled in the council on Tuesday by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan.  

It was part of the day’s agenda but the House was adjourned. In a statement issued earlier in the day (before the council was adjourned), JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda reiterated his party stand on opposing the bill. He said it will create unrest in the society.  The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act 1964 is already in place and it has provisions to punish those who violate it, Gowda said. 

He added that in 2010 the then BJP government had introduced Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2010 that proposed to increase the punishment and fine from one to seven times keeping a community in mind and to target them. It was referred to the President by the Governor and in 2013 after the change of government in the state, it was withdrawn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-cow slaughter Bill Karnataka ordinance
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp