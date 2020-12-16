Tur procurement centres should open soon: MLA 

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government should open tur procurement centres at the earliest and should do so by giving an additional incentive of Rs 1,500 per quintal above MSP of Rs 6,000 per quintal, Chief whip of Congress Dr Ajay Singh, who is also MLA of Jewargi constituency, said on Tuesday.

“Though farmers in Kalaburagi district have cultivated tur in about 5.92 lakh hectares of land, the crop cultivated in about 3 lakh hectares has been damaged due to floods. The government has not compensated for the loss on a satisfactory level,” he added.

He said Congress MLAs in Kalaburagi district will meet the chief minister and submit a memorandum in this regard.

“If the government delays in opening procurement centres and fails to providee incentive, Congress will launch an agitation,” he warned.