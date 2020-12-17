STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anything for victory: While some cast a spell, others seeks help from stars

At Marakatti GP  limits in Bailhongal taluk, recently a candidate was shocked to find black magic performed in front of his house.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A candidate in Marikatti GP, near Belagavi, found several things in front of his house, which was later revealed to be used for 'black magic'

A candidate in Marikatti GP, near Belagavi, found several things in front of his house, which was later revealed to be used for 'black magic'

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Can a lemon or a sliced pumpkin or a doll help defeat a candidate? To gain an upper hand in this high-stake electoral battle at the grassroots, several candidates are turning to black magic as a means to trounce their opponents.

GP polls have assumed significance with the involvement of several top politicians in the campaigning. Lemons, sliced pumpkin, chillies, coconuts, pink colour powder, dolls, etc. are being kept near a rival candidate’s house or at the junctions closeby.

At Marakatti GP limits in Bailhongal taluk, recently a candidate was shocked to find black magic performed in front of his house. Various things used in black magic were scattered in front of his house on Monday midnight, a new moon night believed to make black magic very effective. The incident has left the candidate’s family and villagers in a state of shock.

The candidate, on condition of anonymity, said he came to know later that his rival candidate got the black magic performed to win the elections.  “Black magic practitioners were paid `25,000 to `30,000 to attract the voters,’’ he added.Several villagers have appealed to the local authorities to initiate measures to stop black magic.

Black magic practitioners have been in demand in the past few days with candidates approaching them in desperation. It has come to light that several candidates approached astrologers too before filing their nomination papers. Some have filed the papers as per the ‘muhurtha’ while some others have launched their campaign as per the timing and dates fixed by astrologers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gram panchayat elections Karnataka black magic
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp