Karnataka signs MoU with British Council for higher education collaborations 

BENGALURU: A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Karnataka and British Council for a bilateral partnership to strengthen education and research exchange was signed on Thursday. by Prof

The MoU was signed by Gopalkrishna Joshi, Executive Director, Karnataka State Higher Education Council and Barbara Wickham OBE, Country Director, British Council India.

The British Council is a British organisation specialising in international cultural and educational opportunities.

The MOU is meant to stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes between the UK and Government of Karnataka, in line with the National Education Policy of the Government of India.

The two institutions have agreed to work to organise stakeholder meetings with eminent academicians, educational administrators, policymakers and regulatory bodies of both countries, UK and India to facilitate the transfer of ideas and suggest a suitable roadmap for further planning of educational programmes.

The partnership will build initiatives to improve English language support for students transitioning to college education.

It will also develop projects that enhance mobility at both student and faculty level between both countries, focusing on research and internationalisation of HEIs.

Symposiums and workshops are also planned on themes of relevance to higher education by the two institutions -- Higher Education and employment of graduates on January 22, 2021. While the workshop on 'Design of multi-disciplinary programmes' will be held on February 23, 2021, the workshop on 'Building research and innovation culture in HEIs' will be conducted on March 19, 2021. The workshop on 'Leadership workshop for decision-makers at HE institutions' will be held in April or May.