STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Saffron party was scared of cow bill going to select panel

The tussle over the no-confidence motion led to unprecedented and unruly scenes, forcing adjournment of the House within 40 minutes of convening and without transacting any business on Tuesday.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP’s apprehension over Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill being referred to the Select Committee is said to be one of the reasons for the party’s insistence on taking up the no-confidence motion against the Legislative Council chairman first, before the House went ahead with other subjects listed for the day.

The tussle over the no-confidence motion led to unprecedented and unruly scenes, forcing adjournment of the House within 40 minutes of convening and without transacting any business on Tuesday.

“We were aware of the Congress’ plans to get the bill referred to the Select Committee after it was tabled in the Council. Once that is done, the government would not be able to issue an ordinance,” said a senior BJP leader.

“If the bill is defeated, it can again be taken back to the Assembly and passed, or an ordinance can be issued. But the Congress wanted to get it referred to the Select Committee,” he said.

The bill was earlier passed in the Assembly and was to be tabled in the Council on Tuesday. After the Council was adjourned sine die, the government has decided to issue an ordinance.  Congress members too said that they were planning to demand that the chairman refer the bill to the select committee. 

“The idea was to allow all the stakeholders to have a discussion. This is the worst piece of legislation and can be misused. All aspects of the bill need to be looked into in detail in consultation with all the stakeholders, including farmers,” said senior Congress leader and MLC B K Hariprasad.“They are trying to thrust their political agenda on the people,” he said, and accused BJP members of trying to prevent the Council Chairman from entering the House.

Leader of Opposition in the Council S R Patil said that Governor Vajubhai Vala should take action against BJP members for their unruly conduct. “The Deputy Chairman can sit in the chair only when the chairman directs him or when the chairman is not present. But on Tuesday, the chairman was present in his office. BJP members not only made Deputy Chairman sit in the chair, but also lowered the dignity of the House,” he said and demanded that the BJP members should be disqualified.BJP MLC Ravi Kumar accused the Chairman of acting in a partisan manner and alleged that he is consulting the Congress spokesperson for a legal opinion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill Karnataka BJP
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp